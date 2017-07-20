KARACHI - Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) has urged the prime minister to take some time out from his pressing political engagements immediately to sign the summaries sent by Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) last year as critically ill patients were acutely suffering owing to his indecision.

PPMA Central Chairman Dr Kaiser Waheed, flanked by key office-holders of the association, made this demand while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

“This is like our last resort to earnestly request the prime minister to sign these summaries as otherwise there would be no respite in near future for the patients suffering from ailments like Hepatitis C or renal failure as some 100 important medicines have become short in the local market owing to delay in approving recommendations of Drug Pricing Committee sent last year,” said Dr Waheed.

The PPMA chairman said that ideally speaking such matters should have been dealt at the level of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) without sending them to the ministerial level and later on to the PM House.

“Simply for such reasons, it has been our consistent demand and also of the entire pharmaceutical industry to grant complete autonomy to Drap to regulate all the affairs of pharmaceutical sector like any other regulator related to other segments of trade and economy,” he said.

“We very well know the present pressing preoccupation of the prime minister, but what else we can do, where else we can go and make our demand when critically ill patients of diseases like Hepatitis C and renal failure are suffering immensely due to the shortage of essential medicines,” he said.

Dr Waheed said that production and availability of a number of essential medicines, life saving drugs, new and orphan molecules in Pakistani market had been severely affected due to indecision of the PM.

“For instance Hepatitis C patients in Pakistan have yet to get access to Daclatasvir a tablet, which contains miraculous-like cure for people suffering from this fatal disease that was earlier considered incurable,” he elaborated.

“Then patients of renal failure on dialysis could not get tablets to maintain desired level of vital Amino acids in their body as these are medicines whose unavailability in the local market simply means that fundamental rights of large number of patients in the country are not being fulfilled by the state,” he lamented.

He recalled that a few months back a delegation of PPMA had met President Mamnoon Hussain and urged him to play his role in this regard, but he too expressed his helplessness by saying that the pharmaceutical industry should start manufacturing these essential medicines even if it had to incur loss.

“We should keep in mind that medicines producers are commercial and business enterprises, and they could not manufacture on such a large scale without taking into account commercial viability of their products,” he said.

Dr Waheed on the occasion also raised the issue that an undue and illegal system of Panel Inspection had been imposed on the pharmaceutical industry, which used to be applied to the Registration Board of the Drap for introduction of any new medicines in Pakistani market.

He said that systems like Panel inspection would only delay manufacturing and introduction of new medicines in the Pakistani market as such people were made part of the so-called panel inspection teams who had no idea at all about good manufacturing practices of the Pharma industry.