SHIKARPUR - A three-year-old girl, identified as Lal Khatoon, daughter of Azeem Ali Shah, resident of village Nimhoro, drowned in sewage accumulated outside her house, here on Wednesday. Body of the girl was fished out by local villagers and handed over to her relatives.

Azeem Ali Shah, father of the girl, demanded the concerned authorities ensure that accumulated sewage was flushed out.

Later, the girl was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard.

Quran Khawani for PTI chief’s long life

JACOBABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] organised Quran Khawani for the better health and long life of party chief Imran Khan here at Pathan House on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan said that Imran was the only leader who was trying his best to resolve the problems of masses without any discrimination, and with courage despite threats because he had a dream of making a new Pakistan. “It is because of Imran that at last Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT ),” he added.

Pathan expressed the hope that PTI would win the upcoming general elections.