KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that more than 2000 closed schools have been reopened, while the remaining 2000 will be reopened in collaboration with private sector.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the representatives of NGOs here in his office on Monday. Education Schools Secretary Abdul Aziz Uquaili, RSU Chief Manager Faisal Uquaili, MD Sindh Education Foundation Naheed Shah Durrani, IBA Karachi and Sukkur directors, Adviser to President Dr Amanat Jalbani and representatives of Indus Resources Centre, SZABIST, Akhuwat, The Citizens Foundation and Agha Khan also attended the meeting.

The participants discussed in length how to make these closed schools functional. It was observed that majority of such closed schools were in remote areas, so it was feasible to hire local staff there to reopen them and drastic measures should be taken to improve worst performance of the teachers through efficient monitoring system.

It was also decided that education department would email list of the closed schools to the stakeholders so that they might choose the school of their choice. The minister for education Jam Mehtab asked the relevant quarters to improve environment at schools and develop mechanism to enhance education in remote areas. He also asked private sector to come forward to sort out the issues and improve education in Sindh.