KARACHI - Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Monday inaugurated the federal government funded “Abdul Sattar Edhi Inter-Change,” an integral component of Green Line project, facilitating the local commuters.

The inter-change has been built near Matric Board Office, Nazimabad reducing considerably the traveling distance and time for local commuters.

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhter alongwith Chairman, Pakistan Sir Zameen Party, Mustafa Kamal, Karachi Chief of Jamat e Islami, Hafiz Naim ur Rehman and office bearers of Pakistan Muslim League (N) were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the citizens, Sindh Governor said the Green Line is aimed at providing cost effective, comfortable and efficient transportation to the local commuters.

Assuring that the project will be completed within stipulated time, he said the work is being undertaken on day and night basis with the motive to ensure reduction in the growing traffic pressure on city roads.

Mentioning that it is being completed with the funding provided by the federal government, Sindh Governor said attention is also being paid to remove the hurdles that in any manner may be delaying the task.

The two-way Abdul Sattar Edhi inter-change, he said will facilitate easy traffic flow at one of the most congested sites and also streamline road infrastructure development under Green Line scheme.

“Dedicating the inter-change to Edhi is a mode to pay tribute to a selfless man committed to the cause of service to humanity,” he said.

Sindh Governor said Karachi being the economic lifeline of the country has to be a peaceful city with all civic amenities easily available to its inhabitants.

Economic, financial, business and social activities in Karachi hold direct impact on national progress and prosperity, said the Sindh Governor.

He said presence of workers and leaders of different political parties in the inaugural ceremony established the fact that Karachi is owned by all.

Since the restoration of peace and improved law and order situation in the metropolis, he said the federal government is focusing on provision of easy availability of water to people across Karachi.

“Equal attention is also being paid to provide efficient transportation system, health-care, education and updated infrastructure,” the governor said.