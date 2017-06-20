KARACHI - Anum Tahir Hashmi, a brilliant student of Defence Authority Model High School Phase-IV brought laurels and honours for the institution by winning the 46th International Letter Writing Competition for Young People 2017 organized by Pakistan Post.

The letter of the student on the topic “Imagine you are an advisor to the new UN Secretary General; which world issue would you help him tackle first, and how would you advise him to solve it” was adjudged the best amongst the letters of 1,355 young students (below the age of 15) from different schools of all over the country. Anum Tahir Hashmi, a student of 7th class imaginatively articulated her views in the letter showcasing her brilliant intellect, enlightened vision and power of writing, a senior official of DHA said here on Monday.

He said she would be awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with Postage Stamps Albums and Certificate of Merit in a ceremony to be held on the eve of World Post Day 2017 on October 9, 2017. She has also been selected to participate in International Bureau of Universal Postal Union Berne, Switzerland letter writing competition. This is indeed a matter of great pride and honour for the student, school and DHA.

Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali has congratulated the talented young student and the Principal of DA Model High School Phase-IV on the superb feat of student. He said that the promising student and her teachers deserve full commendation on this achievement.

Administrator said that he expected all the DHA Educational Institutions to outshine in the field of academic and intellectual progression and produce talented, confident and enlightened students who can serve the society as a useful citizen.