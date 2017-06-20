KARACHI - Shopping spree is at its peak with almost every family, including women and children, thronging various shopping centres to prepare for celebrating Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour.

A heavy crowd of women and young girls can be seen at bangle shops while men and children visiting shoe stores to make final purchases on the eve of the biggest Muslim festival, marking an end to the fasting month of Ramazan.

The other shops which are attracting a large number of buyers are that of ready-made garments as traditionally people like to wear new apparels on Eid, likely to be celebrated on Monday depending on the moon sighting for the month of Shawwal.

Most of the jewellery shops, which remain closed in day time during Ramazan, are also doing roaring business till midnight in the last 10 days of Ramazan despite higher gold prices.

Some of major shopping centres, which are attracting heavy crowd, include main Tariq Road shopping centre, Jamia Cloth Market, Saddar’s Bohri Bazaar, Zamzama market, Shon Circle, Boultan Market, Jubilee Cinema, Hoti Market, North Nazimabad’s Haidery market, Karimabad’s Meena Bazaar, Bazaar-e-Faisal, FB Area’s Anarkali market, Malir’s Liaquat Market, Landhi’s Babar Market, Korangi K-Area market, Orangi’s Nishan-i-Haider Chowk and New Karachi market.

Traffic jams of longer duration have also started taking place not only on main thoroughfares of the major shopping centres, but also on their adjacent arteries and streets.