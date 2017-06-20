KARACHI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, has called for immediately preparing security plan for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the IGP Sindh instructed that such a security plan should be devised at the police range level keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation and in view of the security strategy.

The IGP also directed that all aspects of its implementation should also be kept in view.

He said that there should be coordination and liaison with the other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as well as the intelligence agencies.

The IGP instructed that foolproof security be ensured for the Eid congregations at open places, parks, mosques and Imambargahs as well as at the public places including shopping centres, Eid bachat bazars, railway stations, bus terminals etc. There should also be patrolling by the police mobiles and motorcycles. The SSPs should maintained liaison with notables and prominent religious and social personalities of their respective areas.

Steps should also be taken against objectionable wall chalking, posters and pamphlets.

Central control rooms at the police range level should also be part of the security plan, the IGP Sindh further directed.