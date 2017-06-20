KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zuabir has said that the lingering project of Lyari Expressway is expected to complete in October and it would help in ease of traffic congestion in the city.

Speaking on Monday while visiting the under-construction northern track of LEW, he said the project was delayed due to problems in removal of encroachments.

He said now as the encroachments on the remaining 1.4 kilometers have been removed, it is expected that the northern bound track would be completed soon and opened for traffic in October 2017. He said the projects of Green Line, LEW and M-9 Motorway would help in better traffic flow in the mega city.

Meanwhile, the governor inaugurated the Abdul Sattar Edhi interchange of the Green Line project in Nazimabad near the Matric Board office. He said uplift of Karachi is the uplift of Pakistan.

He said the federal government is fully cooperating in infrastructure development of the city.