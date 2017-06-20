KARACHI - Two senior Sindh police officials, identified as AIG Finance Fida Hussain Shah and AIG Logisitics Tanveer Ahmed, ‘escaped’ from the Sindh High Court (SHC) premises after their request for bail was rejected on Monday.

The court rejected their plea for bail in a corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the two officials alleging that they generated bogus bills to get funds worth Rs50 million as fuel allowance for vehicles of the Sindh Police.

Earlier, the officers had gotten an interim bail in the case from the court.

After the rejection of the bail on Monday, the two officers escaped from the premises of the SHC and NAB officials made little effort to arrest them.