KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that graduates of the Karachi University (KU) have played a vital role in prosperity and overall development of the country.

He was talking to KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, who called on him at Governor’S House on Sunday. Principal Secretary to Governor Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui was also present on the occasion.

The governor, who is also chancellor of the public sector universities in the province, said the Karachi University was the symbol of Pakistan worldwide, as its graduates had been brand ambassadors of Pakistan since its inception.

Lauding the research being conducted by the University of Karachi, Governor Zubair expressed the hope that it would continue its glorious tradition in this field. Every help and assistance will be provided to the university for research, he said.

KU VC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the governor about the problems of the university, the number of students and the faculty. He informed the governor about research being conducted in various fields.