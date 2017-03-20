KARACHI: At least 13 more dengue fever cases were detected, taking the patients toll to 132 in the city since 1st January 2017.



As per weekly report issued by Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh, at least 13 new dengue fever cases surfaced in Karachi from March 12 to March 18, 2017, while a total 140 dengue fever cases were reported in Sindh province so far, out of which 132 in Karachi, four in Hyderabad, two each in Mithi or Tharparkar and Umer Kot.