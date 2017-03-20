HYDERABAD - Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh Nooriabad Power Company will start generation of 100-megawatt electricity soon.

The chief minister on Sunday visited the under-construction project in Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, and was briefed about the project. He observed that so far no other province had initiated such a power project as part of the public-private partnership venture.

"Such projects were started by former president Asif Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman, under the public-private partnership," he said, adding that the provincial government owned 49 percent of shares in the company, while the private partner had 51 percent shares.

He regretted that the project's completion was delayed due to some official hindrances, but the Sindh government continued to pursue the project, which would be completed soon.

"If there were no obstacles, the project would have been functioning by now," he said.

Earlier, while briefing the chief minister, the company's Director Khursheed Jamali said the project's inauguration would be held within a month. Jamali said the project's construction started in August 2014 at a cost of Rs13 billion. He informed the chief minister that the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) had laid a 95 kilometres long transmission line to Karachi for selling the company's electricity to K-Electric. The STDC had spent Rs2 billion on the line, he added.

He said that the power was being generated through gas. Jamali said the per unit cost of the power generation was Rs9 and it would be sold to K-Electric at Rs15.50 per unit.