SEHWAN - Around 40 old CCTV cameras installed at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar have been upgraded to high-definition cameras.

The step has been taken under the new security plan ordered by the authorities after an explosion at the shrine on February 16 claimed lives of over 88 people and left hundreds injured. The cameras have been upgraded by using the Composite Video Interface technology.

Moreover, installation of 10 new high definition cameras was under way at the shrine. After the explosion, it had surfaced that out of the 48 cameras installed at the shrine, 40 were working but there was no technology to monitor the activities taking place outside the shrine.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had issued directives to tighten security at the shrine after the blast. DIG (Establishment) Amin Yousafzai had said the security at the Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine in Lahore should be replicated at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.