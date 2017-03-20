KARACHI - Two people were killed in separate acts of violence in parts of the city on Sunday.

Also, police arrested several suspects, including an alleged mastermind of China-cutting having links with a political party, in the provincial capital.

According to details, a man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Murree Goth on the outskirts of the city and in the limits of Bin Qasim Police Station. Police said the deceased, identified as Mehrab Chandio, was a resident of the same locality. Police believed that the motive for the murder was a personal enmity. However, further investigation was under way.

Separately, Site-B Police found body of a man with torture marks in a house located in the Rasheedabad locality in Baldia Town.

Police said the deceased, indentified as 65-year-old Sahib Khan, was a watchman by profession and belonged to Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. SHO Qamar Zaib said it seemed that Khan was killed over a personal enmity. He said that an investigation into the murder was under way.

The man allegedly involved in China-cutting was arrested by Pirabad police of District West. He was identified as Yamin Khawaja, a resident of Korangi neighbourhood. Police accused him of masterminding China-cutting, particularly in Landhi and Korangi localities of the city.

Pirabad SHO Ahmed Butt said the initial investigation suggested that the accused was also involved in the murder of Sub-Inspector Sajid. The policeman was gunned down in Korangi in 2009. He said the accused had the support of a political party in the city. The official said the accused had killed the policeman because he was foiling his attempts to grab land in various localities. A case was registered against him and further investigation was under way.

Separately, police claimed to have arrested around 10 criminals in separate targeted raids in various parts of the Sher Shah locality. Police said that the arrested suspects were involved in different cases, including street crimes, police encounters and drug selling. One of them is an Afghan national, who was an absconder in a police encounter case.