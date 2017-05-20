MIRPURKHAS - Digri police on Friday recovered 14 peasants belonging to the Kolhi clan on the directives of the district and sessions court. After receiving a written complaint against illegal detention of 14 peasants in a private prison of landlords Abid Arain and Adil Arain in the limits of Digri Police Station, the court ordered the Digri police to free them from illegal confinement. They were forced for work and were deprived of daily wages, share in crops and medical treatment. Digri police carried out a raid at the farmland of the above mentioned landlords and recovered 14 peasants, including women and children. They were identified as Krishan Kolhi, Seeta, Mohan, Sursingh, Pehlaj, Kavita, Kakko, Geno, Parmi, Kastoro, Reshma and Beemi. They will be produced in the court on Saturday.

TWO ELECTROCUTED

Two people were electrocuted here on Friday. Teerath Meghwar suffered an electric shock while fixing an electricity wire near 78 Mori and died at the spot. In another incident, Shahmeer Lodho of Jan Lodho Village was restoring electricity supply from an electricity pole when he suffered an electric shock and sustained burn injuries.

INJURED IN FIRE

An employee of a hotel in Mir Market in Digri Town was injured seriously on Friday when he caught fire due to gas leak at his hotel. He was rushed to taluka hospital where he was provided first aid and then referred to LMUH, Hyderabad due to his precarious condition. In another incident, Ali Kapri and Adil Kapri were seriously injured when their bike collided with a tractor-trolley. The injured were rushed to taluka hospital in Digri for first aid.

NEW XEN TAKES CHARGE

Farman Ali Dahani, new XEN of Hesco for Digri Division, has taken charge of his office. Former XEN Hesco for Digri Division, Mazhar Qureshi, has been given forced retirement on the orders of Hesco chief for his alleged involvement in irregularities.