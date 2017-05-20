KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least fifteen suspects in joint operations carried out in Chaniser Goth area of Mehmoodabad and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

According to details, heavy contingents of police and the Rangers cordoned off the Chaniser Goth area and started a door-to-door operation. Security personnel took at least 15 suspects into custody and recovered weapons, narcotics and stolen motorbikes from their possession. The arrested suspects were shifted to different police stations for further investigation.

Police said the accused were involved in a number of criminal cases, including robberies, street crimes, drug peddling and gambling.

MAN SHOOTS WIFE

A man allegedly shot dead his wife in mysterious circumstance here in the limits of SITE Superhighway Police Station.

Police said that 55-year-old Bakht Namo, wife of Muhammad Khan, had four children. She was shot dead by her husband for unknown reasons. Police managed to arrest the culprit.

Quoting the accused, police said the deceased was involved in illicit activities. Police handed over the body to her family after an autopsy at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and registered an FIR against Muhammad Khan.