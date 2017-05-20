KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq said on Friday that the policy of the federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had miserably failed.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected the stance of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and India on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, Siraj said while addressing the Karachi Bar Association (KBA). He said that Pakistan was an independent state and the nation was not ICJ’s slave.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Dr Usama Razi, Ishaq Khan, Saifuddin Advocate, Abdul Aziz, Zahid Askari, KBA General Sectary Khalid Nawaz Marwat, Islamic Lawyers Movement representative Abdul Samad Khattak, Islamic Lawyers Movement-Women representative Talayat Yasmeen, Robina Jatoi and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, KBA President Naeem Qureshi along with other members gave warm a welcome to the JI chief. Qureshi in his welcome speech thanked the JI leadership for raising the voice on various issues being faced by Karachiites, especially the power outages.

Addressing the lawyers, JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that Father of the Nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah struggled for the establishment of a Muslim state. He stated that the constitution of the country was ready in the shape of Holy Quran. During migration, he said, the Muslims of South Asia sacrificed their lives for a separate Muslim state. He said there was no need for such an immense sacrifice for secularism or liberalism.

Siraj said that Muslims of the subcontinent rendered sacrifices for freedom from slavery, but it was unfortunate that the rulers had again tied them with the chain of slavery. “Terrorists have taken all institutions hostage and halted progress of Pakistan. Our country is full of natural resources, but the families ruling the country for decades have burdened the country with loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” the JI chief said. Talking about Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian in-service naval officer and spy of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) who was caught in Balochistan’s Mashkel, he said the Jamaat-e-Islami had rejected the ICJ and Indian stance on this issue. "We are not servant of any international court. Pakistan is an independent state,” Siraj said.

Commenting on the Panama leaks, the JI chief said that Jamaat-e-Islami was the first party to raise the voice against corruption and start a campaign against this menace. He urged lawyers to call upon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until completion of an investigation into the Panama leaks. He said that PM Nawaz promised to bring back Dr Aafia in 100 days, but he did not even write a letter to the United States for her release.

Siraj said that justice had not been dispensed to the victims of May 12, 2007 violence. He accused former Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry of doing nothing in this regard. He laid stress on supremacy of law for a concrete development.

Talking about power outages in Karachi, the JI chief said that his party had decided to continue its campaign against the power generation and distribution company. He said that Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair had failed to keep his word with regard to smooth power supply to people in Karachi. He said that K-Electric had intensified loadshedding in the city.