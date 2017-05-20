SUKKUR - Parts of northern Sindh remained in the grip of severe heatwave on Friday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather to persist during the next couple of days.

The weather remained hot and dry in different parts of the northern Sindh. In Sukkur, mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius, while in Jacobabad was recorded 47 C, Khairpur 46, Ghotki 46 and Shikarpur 46 C.

In Sukkur, people avoided unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. Begari canal and Faiz Wah, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen taking bath in the canals water.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the region during the next couple of days.

Health experts have advised people to protect themselves from present scorching heat as seasonal diseases may affect their health.

According to medical experts, the high temperature may cause outbreak of several seasonal diseases, which may seriously affect the citizens.

The health experts said the citizens must use boiled water besides ensuring proper cleaning of water-tanks, wells and other water-storage places. They said that people should use fresh food and avoid using unhygienic eatables. Use of open juices and fruits being sold in the markets should be avoided.

Similarly, the citizens must cover heads and use umbrella to protect from sunstroke and place fence on doors and windows to avoid from mosquitoes.

Dr Shabana Solangi advised the citizens that they should increase use of fresh water as the human body needs enough water in such season. She said precautionary measures should be adopted to protect from mosquitoes, which breed in water stored at homes and offices and bite during daytime may cause dengue fever. She added the citizens must ensure that all doors and windows of homes and offices are properly netted. Spray premises with effective insecticides regularly, wear full sleeve cloths and use mosquitoes nets or repellents like mats, coils and repellents. The citizens should also avoid storing water in open containers for more than a week and avoid storing water uncovered or open, she added.