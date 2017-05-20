KARACHI - The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demolition squads on Friday sealed and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The SBCA's team razed 5th RCC floor at plot 52/A in Latifabad, Hyderabad and also demolished a paint house at plot no 52/B in Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement on Friday.

The demolition squad also took action against illegal constructions in Karachi by razing RCC roof and partition walls of 8th floor at plot no 28-GK - Saddar Bazaar in Karachi. Partition walls at 9th floor were razed at plot no A-5 Bath Island, Clifton.

Second floor in B-Area plot no 1/26 and partition walls at 3rd floor of plot no 10/305 were razed by the SBCA's team in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

Regional Director for Buildings, Hyderabad, Munir Bhumbro and Director Demolition Jameel Memon supervised the demolition activities in Hyderabad.