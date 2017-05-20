KARACHI - Keel laying ceremony of 32 Tons Bollard Pull Tug being built for the Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) on Friday. Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Tug has a 34 meter overall length with displacement of 481 tons with a maximum speed of 12 knots. It is also fitted with a very robust fendering arrangement for tugging operations of almost all sizes of ships and craft.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest highly appreciated the achievement of this important milestone and said that construction of 32 Tons BP Tug was indeed a clear manifestation of PN vision to pursue self reliance in ship construction. He acknowledged all out support of the Ministry of Defence Production and strenuous efforts of the Karachi Shipyard towards attaining this goal.

Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini highlighted that Pakistan Navy was pursuing new inductions of platforms with a focus on indigenisation and is continuously awarding contracts to KS&EW for construction of ships. This will not only ensure timely availability of required ships for PN but also go a long way in consolidating the shipbuilding industry in Pakistan. Earlier, Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, MD of KS&EW, said in his welcome address that a similar vessel was delivered to PN in 2014 that was performing exceptionally good. He gave a brief outlook of ongoing projects and said that presently KS&EW was undertaking 9 shipbuilding projects, which include fleet tanker for PN, MPVs for Pakistan Maritime Agency, Fast Attack Craft (Missile), Multipurpose Barge for PN and Bridge Erection Boats for Pak Army. The MD of KS&EW also thanked the Ministry of Defence Production (Government of Pakistan), especially Pakistan Navy, for reposing confidence in KS&EW. The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from the government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, corporate sector and KS&EW.