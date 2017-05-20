KARACHI - A 19-member Royal College of Defence Studies delegation led by Maj Gen (retd) Simon Leslie called on Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

Talking to the delegation, which consisted of military and civil government officials from Great Britain and other countries, the governor appreciated that RCDS offers training to professionals from no less than 50 countries from across the globe. Muhammad Zubair said challenges emerging at steady pace on international arena have enhanced need for joint training on a regular basis of the officers from different countries.

Sharing in detail the economic condition of the country and its relationship with neighbouring countries, he told the RCDS delegation that contribution made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism was exemplary in itself. "In fact we had to pay a heavy price for being on the forefront in this war against terrorism," said the Sindh governor.

“Our country is playing a crucial role to help restore international peace and stability,” he said, mentioning that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also an extension of these efforts.

Successful completion of the CPEC will enable Pakistan to emerge as a financially and politically strong country in the region, said the Sindh governor. He also referred to significance of Sindh province on the occasion and said that despite being an agrarian economy it had a significant industrial base.

Sindh holds immense importance due to its two ports while geographical significance of its capital Karachi further enhances potential for foreign investment, said Muhammad Zubair. Major Gen (retd) Simon Leslie Porter, appreciating the role played by Pakistan in the war against terrorism, said army and civil officers from Pakistan also were among the regular trainees at RCDS. He said the college was established in 1927 and offers refresher courses to the officers, mainly from armed forces, from 50 countries spread across the world.