KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies on Friday apprehended two suspected militants affiliated with a separatist group operating in Balochistan for allegedly blowing up a gas pipeline on the outskirts of Karachi.

An explosion had damaged a gas pipeline in the Madina-tul-Hikmat area of Manghopir on Thursday, causing damage to the 16-inch diameter gas pipeline. Though no loss of life was reported from the explosion, gas supply to Manghopir, Banaras and nearby areas was disrupted.

According to an initial report of the Bomb Disposal Squad, around 500-600 grams of local explosive material was used to blow up the gas pipeline. A case was registered against unidentified people for blowing up the gas pipeline.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, on Friday raided the hideouts of the suspects in the Manghopir area and arrested two suspected members of the separatist group, Baloch Liberation Army.

Their arrests have yet to be disclosed officially. However, sources privy to the development have confirmed the arrests, saying that the suspects were identified as Ayaz Brohi and Muhammad Khan. The sources said the suspects were also involved in attacks on gas pipelines in the Sui area. They also carried out terrorist attacks on the security forces.

The sources said that Ayaz was earlier injured in an encounter with the security forces. The sources also said that the arrested militants had a strong network in Lyari and support of the Lyari gangsters. The accused had also been involved in attacks on security forces in parts of Karachi, including Baldia Town, Manghopir and adjacent localities. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, police on Friday arrested over a half dozen suspects for grabbing the land of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Police officials said that security guards of a private security company had resorted to indiscriminate firing on the employees of the KWSB when they reached Karsaz in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station on Thursday to retrieve the disputed land of the KWSB. However, no casualties were reported. KWSB officials complained to the police about the incident. Taking action on the complaint, the police reached the scene and arrested a man named Talha, son of one of the alleged land grabbers. Police also arrested eight of his security guards and registered cases against them for occupying the land illegally, harassing KWSB employees and resorting to indiscriminate fire at them.

Shahrah-e-Faisal Police SHO Muhammad Israr said that KWSB had dispute with Naseem and Iqbal over the land and the matter was pending in the court. He said that police took action against Naseem’s son Talha and his security guards after he reached the disputed land on the night between Thursday and Friday, harassed KWSB employees and resorted to indiscriminate firing. He said that police had seized nearly a dozen weapons from the security guards. He said that police deployment had been made at the disputed land to avoid any untoward incident in near future. He said that further investigation into the matter was under way.