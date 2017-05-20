KARACHI - Elderly mother of an official of the Pakistan Navy was found dead at her house in mysterious circumstances in the Pakistan Air Force Society located in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station on Friday. Police officials, quoting the initial investigation, said that victim’s hands were tied with a rope. The deceased was identified as sixty-year-old Nighat Ayesha, wife of Rafiullah. SHO Israr Afridi said that police found the victim’s body on a chair with her hands tied with a rope.

Initial investigation suggests the victim had no mark of torture on her body. He said the victim used to live with a son and a sister-in-law, but no one was home when the incident occurred. The officer said that one of the victim’s sons was a captain in the Pakistan Navy. The deceased however was living with her other son who is a civilian and lives in Air Force Society near Baloch Colony. The officer said that apparently the incident did not seem to be an act of robbery because nothing had been stolen from the house. The victim’s body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of her death. No case had been registered until Friday night when this report was filed.