HYDERABAD - The speakers have called for reconstitution of the search committee for appointment of Vice Chancellors of the Universities to ensure transparency and merit while appointing the person on such higher post in each university of the province.

They said this while addressing the book-launching ceremony held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building University of Sindh Jamashoro on Thursday.

The book titled “Need of reforms at the universities of Sindh” is written by well-known author, educationist, researcher and President Sindh University Teachers’ Association Dr Azhar Ali Shah, which is based on research.

Chaired by Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, PPP MNA Dr Nafisa Shah, Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Ahmed Solangi, Dr Shakeel Farooqui, Faheem Noonari and others attend the ceremony.

Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that he became fully aware of the issues and matters regarding universities after reading the book written by Dr Azhar Ali Shah.

He said the information given in the book was up to date and it is the need of the hour to teach the same at universities in Sindh as the book is significant and informative.

He said over 200 international PhD faculty members were serving the university adding that the first and foremost thing for bringing the varsity to top in ranking is to engage all these teachers in research activities. Dr Burfat said that the merit is being ensured on the campus. “For smooth running and progress of the university, we need to formulate a code of conduct”, he added.

PPP MNA Dr Nafisa Shah said that every stakeholder had been invited to talk on the significance of Dr Azhar’s book except that of students’ representative. It would have been good, if there had been students’ union on the campus adding that the major share holders at university were students, she said.

She expressed her dismay over the quality research adding that it is not taking place on the campuses at universities in Sindh. She said that the faculty members having PhD degrees in their credit should pay full attention towards research activities.

“The meetings of the Syndicate are being convened only for the promotions of teachers, seeking approval for their financial benefits and grant of study leave and extensions in leave while no case regarding proposals or recommendations for the improvement of academic and research activities has ever been placed before the meeting of the Syndicate”, she lamented.

She said that the teaching community shall have to think over the issue as to why the youths seeking degrees from IBA Karachi got the jobs within 6 months after they were passed out and why the students having degrees of Sindh and Shah Abdul Latif Universities were loafing to and fro carrying the degrees in their hands.

She said it was the responsibility of all the stakeholders to make joint efforts to get the students’ unions restored at the varsities. “The book of Dr Azhar Ali Shah needs to be included in the syllabus of universities as it is informative”, she added.

The author of the book Dr Azhar Ali Shah said that the universities should be role model and not the reflection of society.

Among others, eminent intellectual Inam Shaikh, Zulfiqar Halepoto, Asghar Soomro, Ahmed Solangi, Engr Sajjad Hussain Shah, Dr Saleha Parveen, Dr Anila Atta-Ur-Rehman, Dr Shakeel Farooqui, Faheem Noonari, Dr Noor Muhammad Shaikh, Dr Ishaque Samejo and Abdul Latif Leghari also spoke on the occasion.