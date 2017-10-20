KARACHI - Members of Civil Society along with citizens of Karachi on Thursday held a protest demonstration against Mutthaida Quami Movement (MQM) Chief Altaf Hussain over his anti-state speeches and defaming Pakistan across the world.

The demo was staged outside British High Commission Karachi, in which large number of the people belonging to various walks of life, especially women and children along with civil society activists participated.

They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with various slogans including “Altaf Hussain is a traitor”, “Killer of hundreds of People, Altaf Hussain” and others. The participants of the demo also chanted slogans against the MQM Chief Altaf Hussain and demanded United Kingdom government to expel Altaf Hussain from their country. They said hundreds of cases against Altaf were registered in the courts. Altaf should be brought back and trial, demand the protestors.

The protesters told the media men that the real face of Altaf Hussain has been exposed while panicked from the situation Altaf is propagating against Pakistan to get some attention. They said that Altaf never wished to see peace in Karachi and during last 30 years he carried out his nefarious plans that resulted the death of hundreds numbers of people.

And it seems like that Altaf is also behind the “Knife Attacker”- targeting women in various parts of city, they added.

The protesters demanded the concerned authority to bring back Altaf Hussain and trail him in cases logged against him. Later the protestors dispersed peacefully.