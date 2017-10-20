STAFF REPORTER/APP

KANDHKOT/KARACHI - As elsewhere in Pakistan, Hindus celebrated their religious festival of Diwali on Thursday with traditional merrymaking.

To mark the day, members of Hindu community, women, men and children performed their religious rituals in temples and houses. Most of the temples were decorated with beautiful and colourful lights. Same was the case with houses most of which wore a festive look to welcome relatives and friends. To express their joy and happiness, children exploded firecrackers throughout the day.

Talking to this scribe, members of the community said that Diwali, also known as Deepavali, was the celebration of lights. They said they go to temples on the day, distribute sweets, food as well as gifts among their relatives, neighbours and friends. To a question, they replied that the word Diwali had been borrowed from two words: Deep means light and Vali means row.

Tight security measures had been taken by Kashmore police on the occasion to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

Diwali or festival of lights also coincides with the return of Lord Rama, another major mythological character who as per belief returned home after an exile of 14 years.

“It basically represents the triumph of good over evil,” said Dr Suresh Kumar mentioning that Diwali is one of the important festivals celebrated by the community, festivity of which spreads over a period of three to five days.

Karachi that during past few years had registered a certain resurge in the numbers of the middle class Hindus, since their massive exodus in 1947, is gradually regaining certain recognition in terms of different events commemorated under the Hindu calendar, predominantly being Holi and Diwali.

“All of us without any distinction on basis of our caste or status, as per tradition, do get indulged in purchase of gold and luxury goods,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, originally from Mirpurkhas and living in the metropolis for past 10 years.

Mentioning that on eve of Dhaneteras, essential part of Diwali celebrations, people prefer to procure “Lakshmi” (wealth) in accordance to their capacities, he said in present day scenario many of the people prefer to purchase prize bonds of varied denominations as well as shares of different commercial entities.

Rajendar from Badin, who now considers Karachi his permanent abode with sizable number of friends belonging to other communities mainly Muslims, feels no inhibition in celebrating the festival.

“Many of my non Hindu friends await for specially prepared sweets, considered to be a specialty of ours,” said Rajendar.

Malti, a senior citizen of Karachi serving at KMC for past more than 40 years said she and her colleagues mainly settled in old areas prefer to celebrate the day within the community.