SUKKUR - Deputy Chairman Senate and Central Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam (Fazl) Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that that youth have remained the part of various political movements.

He added that whenever need arose, the youth of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI) came out on roads for Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and Nizam-e-Mustafa (SAW).

He was addressing a big public meeting here at Lab-e-Mehran on Thursday. He said that some people were trying to make the country’s youth liberal & secular under a conspiracy, but the JUI-F would not allow them to succeed in their designs.

He drew people’s attention towards the difficult situation the country was passing through, and said that America and Pakistan’s neighbouring countries were not sincere with it. “Therefore, there is more need to get united internally,” he counseled.

He said that JUI-F had a popular appeal throughout Pakistan, and the party would win the next general elections.

Federal Minister Ameer Zaman, while addressing the event, said that Imran Khan was talking about change in the country, but change did not come with the support of women.

He said that it was America’s wish to rule Pakistan through terrorism. “But its dream will never come true so long as a single person is ready to call for prayers,” he added.

Those who addressed the meeting included Moulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Mufti Saud Afzal Halejvi, Moulana Nasir Mehmood Soomro, Moulana Muhammad Saleh Indhar, Mufti Muhammad Azam Mahar, Moulana Hamadullah Ansari and others.