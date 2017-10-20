KARACHI - Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Deputy Secretary General Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi Thursday appealed judiciary to interfere in the matter of Shia Muslims enforced disappearances and play role in early released from illegal captivity.

MWM Leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Baghdadi Police Station along with Shia Missing Person Release Committee members Yaqoob Shahbaz and Sagheer Abid.

Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi told the media men that he has begun hunger strike for the release of Shia Muslims who were subjected to enforced disappearances. The senior Shia scholar, who is leading Fill the Jails Movement and has courted his arrested at a district south police station in Karachi, further said that despite passage of two weeks, nobody from the federal government bothered to pay attention to their legitimate demands.

“The PML-N government is busy serving the disqualified Nawaz Sharif’s family in a bid to cover up their corruption and they have no time to address the genuine concerns of oppressed citizens of Pakistan,” he said.

Naqvi said that there was no Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Naeaz or Ishaq Dar among the victims of the enforced disappearances and their families hence the PMLN government ignored their legitimate protest and rightful demands.

He said he had to begin hunger strike on Wednesday to stiffen his ongoing protest campaign. He said that now he has hope in the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Army Chief that they would play their much-needed role in the immediate release of the missing Shias.

He said that Fill the Jails Movement would also continue and more leaders would offer themselves for arrest. He reiterated his demand that innocent Shia youths, notables and scholars must be released from illegal captivity or be produced in courts of law if there is any charge against them.