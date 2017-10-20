KARACHI - Rangers on Thursday claimed to have killed a notorious gangster, Ghaffoor Chohto, in an exchange of fire in Memon Goth in District Malir.

According to details, Chohto was killed after the paramilitary force conducted a raid in Memon Goth on a tip off.

Rangers’ spokesperson said that Ranger’s personnel faced massive retaliation from the gangsters. “But the personnel pressed ahead with their assault as a result of which one of the gangsters was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fire,” he elaborated.

Body of the deceased was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The spokesperson further said that Chohto was the operational commander for District Malir and a close aide of Lyari kingpins Rehman Dakait and Baba Ladla while he was involved in at least 20 cases of crime, including killings of three foreigners in Hub as well as attacks on law enforcement agencies besides incidents of extortion and kidnappings for ransom.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from his possession.

32 ‘criminals’ held

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested over 32 criminals in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city on Thursday.

As per police’s statement, those arrested were involved in different criminal activities such as robberies, street crimes and drug peddling.

Police said it had also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession while it was further investigating the case.