KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said on Thursday that it was a challenge to remove the backlog of garbage from the city which he said he had accepted and would achieve the target at all costs. “We knew our powers and will remain on the ground,” he said, and added, “Bahria Town helped us in lifting and disposing of the backlog in all districts of the city.”

He was addressing a meeting held here at Gulberg Town Office to review the ongoing cleanliness campaign in District Central.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Sheikh Salahuddin, Abdul Wasim, MPA Jamal Ahmed, Azeem Farooqui and Wasim Qureshi as well as the Chairman Land Committee of City Council Syed Arshad Hassan, Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, heads of departments of KMC and DMC Central and other officers.

Addressing the officials, the mayor said all those who did not want to work should relinquish their posts and go on leave.

He also warned those officers, who received commission or money from sweepers, that they would be relieved of their duties if they did so again.

Waseem said the city was facing lots of problems, “And we have to solve all of them despite limited resources,” he resolved.

He said all union councils of Karachi would be cleaned during the campaign, which was aimed at making the city clean and green. The mayor also urged the officers not to succumb to any pressure while performing their duties and play their role in the drive. He said all chairmen and vice chairmen would be on duty along with concerned officers and other staff from today to monitor the cleanliness campaign.

He also directed that fumigation and tree plantation should also be carried out alongside removing of garbage and waste. The chairmen of different union councils on the occasion informed the mayor about their problems and gave details of the ongoing development activities in their areas.

The mayor urged them to get on with their duties so that the city could be made clean and green.