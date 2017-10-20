HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the PPP considered all Pakistanis have equal rights without any creed and caste and it struggled for the right of common people irrespective of any discrimination.

The PPP chairman expressed these remarks while talking to media persons after attending the Diwali celebrations and cutting the cake here at Shiv Mandir on Thursday.

He said that the numbers of Non-Muslims in Sindh cabinet were high as compared to other provincial governments of the country while the representatives of minorities are also representing the party in the Senate and National Assembly.

Responding to a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that that accountability is the part of the democracy. He said that when PPP comes into power, it would ensure the judicious distribution of resources which surely strengthen the economy, he said.

Replying to another question about PTI Chief Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his future would be like the future of Tehreek Istaqlal Chief Asghar Khan. The PTI MNAs and MPAs are exposing the corruption in KPK government while Aisha Gulalai had leveled serious allegations against Imran Khan, but all these ill things are hidden from the eyes of Imran Khan. The PTI chief should first initiate action against his party’s government in KPK instead of leveling allegations against others, he added.

He said that there is ideological conflict between PPP and Imran Khan instead of personal grudge with him. Bilwal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of the country are now aware of the funding from India and Israel to PTI.

He said that PPP had always striven for women rights and made necessary legislation instead of the PTI Chief Imran Khan who worked against the rights of women.

Responding to another question, he said only the opportunists had left the PPP while loyal party workers stood with him and striving for the rights of the people.

Replying to another question he said that provision of clean and safe water is the issue of entire country, however, the PPP provincial government is making all out efforts to ensure the supply of safe water to maximum number of the masses at their nearest. The PPP government had approved the schemes of water filter plant for Tando Muhammad Khan and work would soon be started on these schemes, he informed.

The PPP Chairman said that the provincial government was also paying special attention for bringing improvement in health sector. He informed that he inaugurated the state of the art cardiac hospital in Tando Muhammad Khan where free of cost treatment would be provided to needy people. The provincial government has also established the cardiac hospital in Larkana, he informed.

Among others, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kuma Chawla and Imdad Pitafi, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Aajiz Dhamra and MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Aijaz Shah Bukhari, Giyan Chand Esrani, Dr Khatu Mal Jevan and Lal Chand Akrani were also present on the occasion.