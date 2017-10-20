MIRPURKHAS - Scores of people, including women of Bheel community, held a demonstration here outside the press club on Thursday to protest against Umerkot police’s failure to arrest the accused in the gang rape case of Naseeban Bheel and local elected representatives’ support to them.

The demonstration, organised under the banner of Bheel Sujag Council, was led by Kanji Bheel and Khameso Shewani. The protestors were carrying banners and placards in their hands, and were raising slogans against the Umerkot police.

Talking to media on the occasion, the protesters alleged that those who had raped Naseeban were not arrested by police while they also enjoyed the support of a local MNA as well as MPA.

They complained that none of the accused had been nabbed so far despite the passage of a week since the registration of an FIR at Khokhrapar police station under the Terrorism Act.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister, I.G.police Sindh and other authorities to take immediate notice and ensure arresting of the nominated accused of the case and punish them exemplary.