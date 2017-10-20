JACOBABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] was trying its level best to help the poor and needy and it would provide jobs to them after coming to power in the upcoming general elections so that they could play their active role in the development of Pakistan, said senior PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan here on Thursday. Flanked by number of party activists, Pathan said that PTI would organise a huge public gathering at Sehwan on October 22 to show its political power. He also distributed pamphlets among people on the occasion and invited them to turn up on that day in large numbers.