KARACHI - The foundation of time management is self discipline which develops new habits in person which leads towards commitment to get success to achieve his goals.

This was stated by veteran management consultant, Dilawar Khan Tanoli, while addressing a workshop on Time Management, organized by the Personality Development Students Society, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) on Wednesday evening. Associate Dean, Business Administration & Social Sciences, MAJU, Dr. Shujaat Mubarak and senior faculty members Dr Rizwanul Hassan and Nadeem Ahmed also addressed the workshop.

Dilawar Khan Tanoli asked the students that goals setting in the life is most important and asked them to decide exactly what one wants and write down one’s goals.

The goals should be most smart and achievable, he said and asked the students to work hard to achieve their goals in the society.

He said that a person should be optimistic for his success and to concentrate 100 % at one thing at a time.

Later, at the end of workshop Dr Shujaat Mubarak distributed certificates to the participants.