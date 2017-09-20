KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two hardcore militants of a banned sectarian outfit.

The militants were arrested by CTD during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Bandhani Colony, Liaquatabad. They were later identified as Abdullah, son of Majid Jamil, and Adnan Ahmed, son of Ahmed Ali.

The CTD officials said they had also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

CTD Investigations In-charge Chaudhry Safdar said that the militants belonged to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and there were reports that they were busy plotting terror activities in the city.

Members of the Shiite sect were their actual targets whom they intended to attack during the upcoming month of Muharram.

Police claimed that the militants during the initial course of interrogation had confessed that they had committed several murders including target killings of members of rival sectarian group and they had planned to target more people on sectarian grounds.

Cases against militants have been registered while further investigation is underway.

Rangers arrest 10 ‘criminals’

Separately, Rangers also claimed to have arrested at least 10 more outlaws during ongoing targeted raids in various parts of the city.

Ikram Zada, Zameen, Khurram Zaman and Habib Zada were arrested during a raid conducted at Khawaja Ajmair Nagri.

Rangers’ spokesperson said they were involved in various cases of drug peddling and other criminal activities.

In a separate development, six more suspects were apprehended during ongoing targeted raids conducted in various parts of the city, including Korangi, Saudabad, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri and Docks.

The suspects were later identified as Tariq Aziz, Asif Bhatti, Waqar, Faizan, Babar Ismail and Syed Monis.

Rangers’ spokesperson said that those taken into custody were involved in several cases of crime.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession.

The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal action.

Street criminal held

On the other hand, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police said it had held a street criminal in an injured condition after an encounter while his accomplice had managed to flee.

Policemen, on routine patrolling, signalled pillion riders to stop, but they, instead of applying brakes, started firing at police and tried to flee, police spokesman said, and added that police chased the criminals which resulted in an encounter in 13-D area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

“During an exchange of fire one of the bandits, Asif, sustained wounds while his accomplice managed to escape,” the spokesman said, and added that he was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said that Asif was a professional street criminal wanted in number of cases.