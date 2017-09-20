KARACHI - Sindh Child Protection Authority on Tuesday reunited eight year old boy Adeeb with his parents a resident of Hijrat Colony Karachi who went missing since September 6 of current month.

According to Deputy Director Sindh Child Protection Authority Fozia Masoom, they received information from Child Bureau Multan that they were looking for parents of Adeeb who is residing at their bureau, said a statement on Tuesday. She said that on initial information, Sindh Child Protection Authority found that Adeeb was resident of UC 29 Hijrat Colony Saddar Town who went missing since September 6, 2017 and his father Tariq Messih works in Bahria foundation.

Fozia told that soon a team of Sindh Child Protection Authority along with parents of child would leave for Multan to receive him.

She said that on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister for Social Welfare Sindh Shamim Mumtaz SCPA has been fully functionalized.

She said that earlier two missing minor sisters of Keamari Town were recovered with the help of Sindh police from Dera Murad Jamali Balochistan and in January this year seven children of different areas of Karachi, Hyderabad and Dhabeji Thatta were reunited with their families with assistance of Child Bureau Lahore.