Karachi - Sindh Transport, Labour and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Government of Sindh is taking concrete steps to deal with traffic congestion by improving the existing transport system.

“The government is contemplating to introduce modern and rapid transport system with the support and assistance of local and foreign companies to facilitate the movement of business community,” he added.

He was addressing the industrialists at a dialogue held here on Tuesday on the topic, Traffic Congestion.

The dialogue was organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at Federation House here which was attended by John Lough Lin, Regional Manager-1, Stop Connections of Australian Government, leader and former TDAP chairman SM Muneer, United Group President Gulzar Firoz, FPCCI Vice President Irfan Sarwana, Standing Committee on Customs Chairman Arshad Jamal, Shakil Kanga, CEO and Coordinator M Sohail Khan , Brigadier Nasir Mehmood Alvi, Commander Freight Services of NLC and others.

The minister said that the provincial government was aware of issues of the business community and was taking serious steps for their resolution on priority basis.

“The government is planning to introduce a modern transport system with a fleet of 617 buses which will ply on various routes during the current year,” the minister informed.

He further said that besides future projects, the construction of flyovers and underpasses would be taken up very soon.

He further said that Railways would be adopted as a substitute system for deep sea port and other mega projects with the help of the federal government.

“Land has already been purchased for the purpose outside the city as the existing infrastructure is not feasible to bear the traffic congestion during rush hours,” the minister said, and added that Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) would be inaugurated on December 25th 2017.

Shah further informed the businessmen that besides southern bypass northern bypass would also be constructed to ease the traffic congestion and provide maximum facilities to the businessmen as Karachi was the industrial hub and backbone of country’s economy.

SM Muneer, Irfan Sarwana, Brig Alvi of NLC and Arshad Jamal, while speaking on the occasion, said that the government collected from them the infrastructure cess as well as the road tax, and that they cooperated with the government at every level.

They added that businessmen wanted a stable business environment so that they could contribute to the country’s economy. They suggested that due to deep sea port, transport system must be improved, for which the government might utilise the infrastructure cess and road tax besides banning the entry of heavy vehicles in the city during rush hours.

Standing Committee on Customs Chairman Arshad Jamal said that today’s forum had to send recommendations to the government for implementation and for further evolving the strategy so that the issues could be resolved on a priority basis without any further delay.

He appreciated seriousness of the government in this regard. He also praised the government officials for visiting various parts of the city during monsoon rains to clear water and remove garbage.