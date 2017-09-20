KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday directed the head of KMC departments to ensure timely completion of ADP schemes for the year 2017-18 so that citizens could be provided with more facilities as soon as possible.

He was chairing a meeting in KMC head office to review the progress on different ADP schemes in the first quarter of the current fiscal year which was attended by the Municipal Commissioner Nawaz Naseem, Chairmen of finance, works (civil), Sports, Parks, culture committees of the city council and financial advisor Dr Asghar Abbas, Director General Works, Director Municipal Services, Director CSR, Director Information Technology, Director Technical, Director Planning Finance and other officers.

Progress report on the current ADP schemes under municipal services, parks & horticulture, culture, sports & recreation and information technology came under review with the work plan for next year. The mayor urged the officers to speed up work on these schemes and informed about the technical difficulties if any with the progress report on regular basis.

He also said that besides under taking present ADP Schemes further new schemes should also be suggested for providing more convenience and facilities to citizens of Karachi.

He said the chairmen have important role in it and their monitoring could ensure timely completion of works with better standard.

He also directed officers to improve their inter-coordination and team work so that citizen’s problems could be solved soon.

Meanwhile, the mayor inspected the newly constructed road around Karimabad Roundabout and in front of the Imambargah Qasr-e-Abu Talib, on the occasion, Wasim Akhtar said whole city being supplied with contaminated water on which agitation will be held after Muharram in front of the KW&SB Office if supply of clean water was not started.

The mayor said KMC funds being withheld and not a single scheme sent for approval to Sindh government but despite of all this we will not stop working and continue whatever we could do for the city. He said the government of Sindh has suspended four of the senior officers of KMC and the SLGA 2013 being not implemented.

The mayor said the lifting and removal of garbage and waste from all over the city will be started in two days with the coordination of the Bahria Town.

He said efforts were on to make the roads in order so that citizen could be saved from inconvenience and difficulties during Muharram.

The mayor also visited the Imambargah Qasr-e-Abu Talib and met with the management of Imambargah who thanked Mayor Karachi for construction of road in front of the Imambargah before start of Muharram. He said besides constructing roads street lights being also restored where majalis and processions are held.

DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Parks Committee Chairman Khurram Farhan, Director General Works Shahab Anwer and other officers were also present on this occasion.