MIRPURKHAS - A night watchman of municipal pumping station was electrocuted here on Tuesday.

Reports say that 11000 KV wire suddenly snapped and fell on Din Muhammad Narejo as a result of which he sustained serious burn injuries and died on the spot.

His body was brought to Civil Hospital and then handed over to his heirs.

It is reminded here that Hesco had installed dismantled material in the city while changing electric wires as a result of which so far four such incidents have taken place in which four persons have lost their lives.