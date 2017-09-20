KARACHI - Aftab Pathan would head the investigation in Tania Khaskheli murder case, says a police statement issued here on Tuesday. It said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja had directed that the investigation in Tania murder case should be headed by Additional IG Sindh.

The IGP further directed that the case be investigated from every aspect and it should be ensured that the accused get exemplary punishment from the court concerned and that the victim’s family get prompt justice.

Tania Khaskheli was murdered in Jhangara and the murder case 18/2017 was lodged at police station Jhangara Bajara town of Sehwan.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court Chief Justice has directed the provincial police chief, Allah Dino Khawaja, to supervise investigations in the Tania Khaskheli murder case.

He directed that Tania’s family must be provided security. The police were ordered to submit a progress report before the court by September 29.

According to the initial report submitted before the court by the police, charges of terrorism have also been included in the case. A JIT was formed to investigate the case.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Tania’s father said he was satisfied with the police investigations. “I am hopeful of getting justice,” he said. He demanded that the family be provided security.