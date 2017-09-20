HYDERABAD - Around 3,500 policemen along with Rangers would be deployed at all Imambargahs, places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions to ensure the safety of the mourners in Hyderabad district during Muharram.

This was informed by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Saleem Rajput while reviewing the plans of security and provision of other facilities during Muharram, in a meeting held here at Shahbaz Building late Monday evening.

He informed that provision of uninterrupted water and power supply would also be ensured besides the availability of medical and paramedical staff at the hospitals and medical camps along with required medicines and ambulances during Muharram.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of the departments concerned to remove encroachment at 712 routes of mourning processions and 783 places of Majalis-e-Aza with installation of street lights, capping the manholes and cleanliness of the areas. He informed that CCTV cameras would be installed to monitor the activities of the people in sensitive areas of the district and deployment of Policemen and Rangers. No drone camera would be allowed for the coverage of mourning processions and Majalis-e-Aza, he maintained.

The Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain who also attended the meeting has called upon the people of all sects to maintain the atmosphere of love, peace and brotherhood during the month.

He said that necessary directives have already been issued for cleanliness and carpeting of roads particularly at the routes of mourning processions and places of Majalis-e-Aza. The SSP Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah briefed the participants of the meeting about the security plan during Muharram-ul-Haram while Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Hyderabad Shakeel Ahmed Abro informed that a control room would be established at the Deputy Commissioner House to receive the complaints of citizens and prompt communication to departments concerned for addressing the grievances.

The Ulema from all sects also attended the meeting and gave suggestions to officers of the district administration for security of the people of Hyderabad district and the problems faced by them during Muharram.