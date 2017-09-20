KARACHI - More than 12,000 students around the city have pledged to save electricity as part of K-Electric’s Energy Conservation Initiative.

This was a part of the programme by the power utility to encourage the younger generation to become energy efficient leaders of tomorrow, a spokesman of K-Electric said on Tuesday.

The response from partner schools, their management as well as the teachers has been very positive and with their support, K-Electric is creating awareness on the importance of conserving electricity amongst our future generation.

Under the initiative, students are briefed on the ‘Do’s & Don’ts’ of the electricity conservation.

Child-friendly infographics based on the national curriculum of Pakistan have been used in order to educate the youngsters in an easy, fun and engaging manner.

This campaign enlightens the school children with four key tips to become ‘Champions of Energy Conservation’. Some of the tips include turning the TV and appliances off instead of leaving on standby, turning the lights and fans off in an empty room, setting the air-conditioner on either 24 or 26 degrees and to rely on sunlight as much as possible. The programme uses an animated cartoon called Captain Power, a super-hero who encourages the use of efficient energy to narrate the story of a family while teaching the importance of energy conservation.

The animated videos are shown to the school children to educate students and teachers in order to drive a behavioral change and embed this good habit in our country’s future. Schools that participated in the initiative include Dawood Public School, St. Joseph, St. Patrick, Shaheen Public School, The Karachi Public School and Beaconhouse School System and more.

With a view to deploy modern communication tools, the school programme also features an exciting video game with timed challenges based on energy conservation measures. Students actively enjoyed the gamification based interaction that taught them the importance of reducing electricity bills via energy conservation measures.

K-Electric is also the first electric utility in Pakistan to offer Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Programmes to its consumers.

Other efforts include energy conservation awareness campaigns across the city, conducting energy audits based on global standards of (ISO 50001) and power factor improvement for our industrial consumers.

K-Electric had earlier also inked an MoU with the Sindh government to promote Energy Conservation.