HYDERABAD - The International Peace Day will be observed on September 21 all over the world including Pakistan to promote respect, safety and dignity for every one forced to flee their homes in search of a better life. The Peace Day celebrations were started with a lot of enthusiasm this time in Pakistan, many organizations, institutions, schools and individuals have joined in the effort of propagating the message on the occasion. The theme for 2017 is “Together for Peace, Respect, Safety and Dignity for All”.

While talking to APP, Principal Piggot Memorial Girl Higher Secondary School Jennifer Rufus Sharoon said that everybody wants peace in the world and it challenges all communities as incidents of killing and violence were being increased day by day. She said that the UN have to play its role to make a peaceful world. Jennifer Rufus Sharoon appealed to the Muslim as well as non Muslim communities to arrange special prayers for peace in their worship places and schools. She said that peace day would be observed for the creation of awareness in general public on the importance of peace in a human society according to the religious and cultural values of respective society.

Amar Sindhu, who is also Professor of Philosophy in University of Sindh Jamshoro, said that Islam means peace, love, justice, and equality. She said peace was a basic need of humanity. We should try and work for the betterment of humanity, protection of human rights without any prejudice of religion, race and colour, she added.

The In-charge Women Development Department (WDD), Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Shah said that the peace was essential for the sustainable human development and a progressive society. She said that peace was a need of hour for whole humanity.