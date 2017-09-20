SHIKARPUR - A 20-year-old youth was shot dead over an allegation of Karo-Karo while an unmarried girl suffered grave wounds in an incident of firing that took place in village Ghulam Muhammad Marfani, in the limits of Jahan Waah Police Station, on Tuesday. Jahan Waah SHO Sher Muhammad told this scribe over phone that Ameer Ali Marfani aka Ameero shot Hamat Ali Marfani, 20, son of Zawar Marfani, dead and injured his real sister Peerani Marfani, 17, for developing illicit relations and managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted the body and the injured girl to District Headquarter Hospital from where the injured girl was referred to Sukkur Hospital due to her precarious condition while body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after the autopsy. Although police registered an FIR [21/2017] against Ameer Ali Marfani on the complaint of SHO, it failed to arrest the accused till the filing of this story.