KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Sindh education department is striving hard to provide better education facilities to the students of rural areas of Sindh.

This he said while witnessing an MoU signing ceremony between Sindh Education Foundation and A.Q.Khan Schooling System Islamabad, said a statement on Thursday.

Through this agreement as many 200 students from the schools of SEF will be able to get quality education in AQ Khan Schooling System Islamabad for seven years.

AQ Khan Schooling System will conduct a test in Urdu, English, Mathematics and Science for those students who have passed class five, studying in schools, managed by Sindh education Foundation in remote

areas of the province.

The test will be conducted in second week of May and the successful students will commence their studies in Islamabad from July 1 of the current year.

Jam said that the Sindh education department would pay Rs 15,000 quarterly for each student and it included tuition fee, lodging and

boarding and successful studies would complete their higher secondary education in Islamabad.

On this occasion MD SEF Naheed Durrani, representatives of AQ Khan Schooling System Dr. Nasir Iqbal and Dr. Kashif Ali also witnessed the signing ceremony.