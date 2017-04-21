SHIKARPUR - Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza said on Thursday that polio virus became active in hot weather; hence no child be left out during the anti-polio campaign.

He also directed that 10668 children, who were not administered polio drops earlier, should be immunized against the disease within two days.

In a meeting held here at his office, he said two polio cases had surfaced during the same season in the previous year. “Therefore we will have to work hard, “ he asserted.

Dr Siraj Ahmed, Polio Monitoring in-charge, informed the meeting that polio teams of Union Council Amrote Sharif, Jindo Dero, Madeji, Waryaso and Union Council 05 had failed to achieve their targets. The DC directed to the concerned union councils’ medical officers to achieve their target within two days. It is worth mentioning here that the district administration finally managed to convince the residents of Mehran Bijarani village, who had sent back the polio teams on the first day of campaign, to get their children vaccinated by assuring them that a primary school in their village would be reopened.