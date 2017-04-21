KARACHI - Sindh Excise and Taxation department has decided to install scanners at regional headquarters for scanning of motor vehicles files.

It was decided in a review meeting of Excise and Taxation department chaired by Secretary ET&NC Abdul Haleem Shaikh here, said a statement on Thursday. Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and all regional directors also attended the meeting.

It was also proposed to issue receipts of duplicate number plates at regional level to facilitate the people.

Abdul Haleem Shaikh told that motor vehicle dealer licences or trade certificates might be issued to the car carrier transporters as they faced problem in transportation of vehicles.

It was suggested that the registration of tractors and auto-Rickshaws should be done under unified sequences.