SUKKUR: - National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will make all-out efforts to facilitate road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters. NH&MP Sukkur Zone SSP Rao Aamir said this during a surprise visit to Highway on Tuesday.

During his visit, the SSP observed dealing of concerned officers with public and asked them to show maximum tolerance while dealing with commuters.

He instructed them to ensure effective checking of speeding vehicles through speed checking cameras.