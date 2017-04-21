KARACHI - More than 380 graduates were awarded degrees in at the 14th convocation of Ziauddin University held here on Thursday at the Expo Center. More than 380 graduates of MBBS, Dentistry, Pharm. D, Bio Medical Engineering, Medical Technology, Speech Language, Physical Therapy, Clinical Lab Sciences, Media Studies, M Phil, PhD and Diploma holders were awarded.

Top position holders and best graduates were also given gold medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was indeed an honour and privilege to be at the Ziauddin University, which was founded in the memory of Sir Ziauddin Ahmed, an eminent scholar, philosopher, mathematician, a great philanthropist, a seasoned parliamentarian and above all a great human being.

“His vision was to spread quality education among Muslims of the Indo-Pak subcontinent,” he said, and added, “In Pakistan his illustrious daughter Dr Ejaz Fatima and her son Dr Asim Hussain have made tremendous contribution in terms of providing healthcare services and higher education, particularly in Karachi. For this we are thankful to them and acknowledge their services.”

He further said that if Pakistan wished to become an emerging power, it needed to enhance its knowledge and intellectual capital drastically. “It is well known that countries with sound technological base make rapid strides in development. There is a direct co-relation between the knowledge capital and economic development,” he noted.

Murad said that there were around 80 universities in the private sector and the role played by them in the provision of higher education was of considerable value.

“Private sector universities share the load of higher education to the extent of 25 percent in terms of student community and 23 percent in terms of teaching staff,” he informed.

Speaking to a student, the CM said that role of youth of the country had become increasingly important. “If the targets of eradication of poverty, health for all, education for all, power for all and higher living standards are to be achieved in a shorter period of time, it is the power of youth, which must rise to the challenge, and I have full confidence in them. All of you will strive hard not only to achieve your goals but also make this country a better living place,” he concluded.