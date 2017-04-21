Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party leader and former adviser to CM Sindh on Information Maula Bux Chandio on Thursday said that the formation of a joint interrogation team (JIT) against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was itself a vote of no confidence against him and the PML-N leadership should not celebrate the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision as it had called for a thorough probe into the Panama leaks. In a statement issued here, Chandio said that morally Nawaz Sharif should no more remain the premier of the country and should resign from his post until the financial scam was completely investigated. He termed the SC’s decision humiliation for the PML-N as two of the judges, in their notes of dissent, had called for the removal of the premier, while the other three had also not given clean chit to Nawaz and called for a thorough probe into the case.

He was of the view that it would be embarrassing for Nawaz to appear before his subordinates for probe into his wrongdoings.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Sindh CM on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz said that this was not the first time that courts had favoured Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister from Punjab, and the PPP knew beforehand as to what would happen in this case.

She, however, praised two judges of the apex court, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, for writing dissenting notes in the case and calling for disqualification of the prime minister over his wrongdoings.

“These two judges stood up for what was right and showed great courage,” she noted.

She further said that the PML-N blamed other parties, including PPP, for corruption but it should now start the accountability process from its home instead of laying blame on others.

“The prime minister should show some courage and face the situation and resign from his post,” she said, adding that he had no moral ground to continue as a prime minister of this country until probe into the issue was completed.

She further said that the apex court’s decision had exposed the real face of PML-N and had laid bare the party’s modus operandi of looting the public money and sending it abroad.

For PSP Panama issue nothing

to do with public interest

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama leaks has nothing do with public issues.

Addressing at a protest camp at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, he said that whichever may be the case the country’s rulers could not be more powerful than Colonel Qaddafi. “Our rulers should learn from the downfall of Qaddafi because people of Pakistan also suffer due to their pathetic attitude,” he opined. He said that people of Pakistan were deprived of their basic rights particularly water, health, education, development and electricity. He was of the view that Panama issue was irrelevant for the common man.

At the same time he cautioned the PML-N, saying the party should not consider the decision in its favour. “They must address the public issues instead,” he emphasised.

He said that Karachi, a city of 25 million people, remained without basic facilities, and if one million people of the city supported him then PSP would resolve their issues.

“Rulers make a mistake of ignoring the power of people and believe that the latter are not politically mature,” Kamal said, adding, “The first phase of PSP’s protest is over, and in the new phase the party will go door to door to convince people to raise their voice for their rights.”

PSP President Anees Qaimkhani said that the ruling elite seemed oblivious to the the issues of public interest. “Institutions responsible for preventing corruption fail to produce results,” he said, and added, “Resultantly the apex court exposes their poor performance.”

He said that central and provincial departments were providing shelter to corrupt mafias and had not even bothered to fulfill their responsibilities to curb corruption.

MQM-P welcomes SC’s

verdict calls it historic

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Farooq Sattar has welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on Panamagate scandal by calling it historic and asserting that such other cases should also be investigated in a similar manner.

Addressing a press conference here at MQM-P’s makeshift headquarters in Bahadurabad on Thursday, the party convener said that his party welcomed the apex court’s decision and asked all other parties to do the same.

“The National Accountability Bureau, Federal Board of Revenue and Federal Investigation Agency did not fulfill their responsibilities,” Sattar said, referring to the case in which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family are accused of amassing illegitimate wealth.

“The decision has unearthed the irregularities in administrative affairs. And corruption should be eliminated from the country,” he said, and added, “Joint investigation teams should also be formed to investigate other such cases.”

Asserting that those who had looted the public money should be held accountable, Sattar said that around 6,500 cases of corruption were pending with the investigating agencies in the country and their fate must be decided alongside the Panama scandal.

He opined that the authorities should complete all the legal formalities in Panama scandal before reaching at a conclusion or any other case so that justice prevailed everywhere.

MQM-L leader joins MQM-P

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) leader Muhammad Mazahir Ameer Khan joined MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday. He was a member of the Sindh assembly from 2008-2013 from PS-96.

According to MQM-Pakistan spokesperson, “Mazahair Ameer was out of the country for personal reasons and had now returned to Karachi after three years.” He clarified that he was not wanted by any law enforcement agency and neither any case had been filed against him for involvement in criminal activities. However, contrary to the version of MQM-P’s spokesperson, Ameer had left the country after he was nominated in various criminal cases and was wanted by law enforcement agencies.

The reports said that his return was facilitated by a top MQM-P leader, who assured him of clearance from the authorities in past cases.